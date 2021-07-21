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9K Vaccine Deaths Covid Cure Hidden by Big Tech-TV News
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63 views • July 21, 2021
Over 9,000 people have died unnecessarily from the vaccine. The Covid cure was readily available but Big Pharma pushed the vaccine for profit and hid the cure. Do you really think the pharmaceutical companies care about you?
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes
https://www.nvic.org/
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes
https://www.nvic.org/
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