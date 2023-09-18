Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders.
90 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
@BenBergquam
Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders. The Democrats and the United Nations who have invited this aren’t coming to save you! We were told later that she was pregnant as well, so it was two lives lost. #TheDarienIsNotARoute - Don’t come here! “Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
Keywords
current events, politics, open borders, ben bergquam, darien gap
