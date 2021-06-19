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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Guest, The Great Stefanos
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12 views • June 19, 2021
We've got one of many topics to talk about this evening. The first half, we have Kevin who phones from the the terrible Remand Centre to share an interesting story about a gentleman who he met, who needs help. The Second half of the show, Stefanos wants to talk about the RCMP’s use of Clearview AI facial recognition technology violated Privacy Act: Privacy Commissioner.
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