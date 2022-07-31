A conversation between Yeshua and CERN (it's background players), Prophetic view

Prophetic word, given on 2022-07-30 in the evening around sunsetIt is more like a conversation, Yeshua talking with CERN and of also their background puppet players.





Scriptures:

John 10:10, John 8:44

Matthew 5:14-15, Luke 11:33-36

Genesis 2:7, Job 33:4, Acts 7:25

Revelation 16:8-21

Ephesians 1:7, Colossians 1:14

John 10:28-29

Revelation 5:9

Matthew 25:41

1 Corinthians 6:9-10

Obadiah 1:3

Zechariah 11:12-13, Matthew 26:15, Matthew 27:3-10

Leviticus 11:45, 19:2, 20,7, 21-6-8, 1 Peter 1:16

Matthew 24:36, Matthew 24:44, Mark 13:32, 1 Thessalonians 5:2





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-30-conversation-between-yeshua-and-cern/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski



