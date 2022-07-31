A conversation between Yeshua and CERN (it's background players), Prophetic view

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Prophetic word, given on 2022-07-30 in the evening around sunsetIt is more like a conversation, Yeshua talking with CERN and of also their background puppet players.
Scriptures:
John 10:10, John 8:44
Matthew 5:14-15, Luke 11:33-36
Genesis 2:7, Job 33:4, Acts 7:25
Revelation 16:8-21
Ephesians 1:7, Colossians 1:14
John 10:28-29
Revelation 5:9
Matthew 25:41
1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Obadiah 1:3
Zechariah 11:12-13, Matthew 26:15, Matthew 27:3-10
Leviticus 11:45, 19:2, 20,7, 21-6-8, 1 Peter 1:16
Matthew 24:36, Matthew 24:44, Mark 13:32, 1 Thessalonians 5:2
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-30-conversation-between-yeshua-and-cern/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski