© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Real-life Bond villain and head of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab:
"What a wonderful opportunity to conclude our week here with such concrete proposals and ideas of how we can really create, I would say, a New World Order."
I miss the days when the New World Order was just a wacky "conspiracy theory". 🙄
Source @WideAwakeMedia