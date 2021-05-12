World Renowned Conventional Doc Blasts the COVID JAB

Natural Blaze - 11 May 2021



One of the world’s most prominent medical doctors with expertise in treating COVID-19 has gone on the record with a scathing rebuke of the U.S. government’s approach to fighting the virus. He says the government’s strategy, carried out in cooperation with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the United Nations World Health Organization, has resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths and is now being followed up with thousands more deaths caused by a mass-injection program.



Dr. Peter McCullough, in a 32-minute interview with journalist Alex Newman, said if this were any other vaccine it would have been pulled from the market by now for safety reasons.



McCullough holds the honor of being the most cited medical doctor on COVID-19 treatments at the National Library of Medicine, with more than 600 citations. He has testified before Congress and won numerous awards during his distinguished medical career.



The reason this man is called ‘expert on COVID’ is that he developed a reasonably safe and very effective – officially suppressed – treatment protocol used by many progressive docs. It has kept thousands out of the hospital. He (and others) are published on this. He is also Vice Chief of Internal Medicine, Baylor University Medical Center.



Otherwise, he might be the world’s top cardiologist, who also holds an MPH degree and is a professor of medicine. His work/background is totally stunning, and seems impossible for one person. Meaning, for purposes here, he has the exceptional intelligence to analyze and dissect the COVID VAX atrocity. The measured way in which he delivers this bombshell is also remarkable.



I’ve been ‘praying’ for a major US conventional medical figure to stand up. Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H. has come forward. Even better, he’s also world famous.



Thus, against the conventional mindset, his condemnation of the Government (US) and agency authorities sits in stark contrast and is unequivocal. My favorite part, at around 16 minutes, concerns blood clots, for which the J&J product was halted, while the mRNA ones are “probably 30 times that, and we’re going strong.”