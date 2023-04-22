Today's Powerful Explosion of a Fuel Truck on the Golden Star Bridge in New London, Connecticut. 042123
I heard the truck driver is dead, 2 others injured. A car had a tire blow out and a chain reaction occurred. The truck had the capacity to hold 2800 gallons, unknown how much it had in the tanker.
