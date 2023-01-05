YOUR HELP IS NEEDED!

I know most people would think I would rather let him rot in Hell as a transgender person but this is far from the truth!
WE are fighting the same fight! (To STOP transitioning of children!)
PLEASE consider helping Jordan Peterson fight the college that seeks to take his license for merely having opinions like WE all do!
Website: www.cpo.on.ca
General E-mail: [email protected]
