4(b).NO A LA NUEVA NORMALIDAD! BIRMINGHAM_15 AGOSTO 2020

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También en
https://youtu.be/MnWnyW66nek
https://open.lbry.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8/BIRMINGHAM_COMPLETO:3
En colaboración con
Isi (t.me/ElMundoEstaCambiando)
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MUSICA
www.dexterbritain.co.uk/license.html
Fearless First by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3742-fearless-first
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Drums Of War by Rafael Krux
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5326-drums-of-war-
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/