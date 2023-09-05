FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians church. Their websites include www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.



In his short video message, pastor Craig looks at being slow to wrath. Proverbs 14:29 says He that is slow to wrath is of great understanding: but he that is hasty of spirit exalteth folly.



Those who remain calm in situations where the water is about to boil over, are of great understanding. Those who get hot under the collar quite easily, they exalt folly.



