Expect More Marxist Destruction. Be Prepped. Be Armed. Be Ready.
We are yet only in the midst of the destruction that the marxists have in store for this country.  "The wise man sees trouble coming and gets out of the way."-Prov. 23:3.  Being prepared for what's coming covers much information, many disciplines and a lot of product.  Always be working to improve your situation while you still have the luxury of time, because time is running out by the minute.  Thank you for watching.  God bless you and yours.

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
