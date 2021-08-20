How can the individual be heard if mainstream media stays silent and social media censors you?



You may not have money, you may not have transport, but you still have a voice.



At 11:11 Sunday morning MAKE A NOISE!



Does anyone want to warn Humanity?



Is aiding and abetting murder, a crime where you live?

Is assisting suicide, a crime where you live?



If you see that happening yet authorities fail to act, what should you do?



Totalitarian actions are designed to intimidate any who resist or question their lack of legitimacy or humanity.

If we are but one, how do we cut through the silence?



In your own home or business or vehicle you can LEGALLY make a noise.

One by one by one by one is how each can add to a pacifist demonstration that sees no mob hijacked to further the agendas of the evil.



At 11:11am make a noise that lasts for at least 1 minute.

It’s simple. It’s symbolic. It’s legal. It’s loud.



When each one stands, it empowers each other one.

This is why the same time of 11:11am is suggested.



11:11am is a usually a socially acceptable time that does not infringe upon the rights of our neighbors.



Make the combined sound loud enough to send the message to the minority who are using our own public servants against us that they are by far, a minority.

Those police and military in fear of disobeying their illegal orders will also hear how loudly their conduct in condemned.

The timid will see they are not alone.



It hurts no one, but could help save millions of lives.

Join the most non-peaceful (noise wise) pacifist demonstration in history.



Wherever you are in the world:

Set alarm clocks to ring at 11:11am



Sing, play music, start a leaf blower, rev a car engine, turn up a car radio, hit a hammer, bang a gong, clap loudly, make a noise, pray loudly.



Please join the chorus.



It only takes 1 person determined to keep their integrity, 1 person to support that fundamental right.



Break The Silence Not The Peace



If we are but one, we feel alone.

Hearing other individuals voice their concern strengthens our faith that we are not alone.

11:11 is symbolic of each 1 supporting each other one of the once SILENT Majority



Hear the majority who are

SILENT NO MORE.



Long established legal precedents, science protocols and protections for individuals have been discarded based on the directives of just a few who control global enterprises, public officials and communications.

This miniscule minority has fooled many, - until now.



Wherever we are, we now start to feel what existence under a tyrannical totalitarian state means.

Do you like the feeling?



This message needs no physical gathering to be muted by mainstream media, manipulated by social media, or used as a tool to target supporters of free speech.



There are socially and legally acceptable levels of noise that can be generated.

This way the timid can use their voice,

the peaceful can use their peace

but the few of ill intent cannot subvert the many.



To make this exceptional,

just one day of the week has been suggested, initially.

Sunday.



Every Sunday, until the world echoes.



11:11am

At Home - Sing, Play Drums, Hit Hammers

Make Noise, Start Machines, Pray Loud

In A Car - Play This Song - Or Any Song



Awaken those asleep

Arouse those of good will in authority

Alarm those complicit in evil.



Support Peace on Earth to those of Goodwill.



11:11



The lyrics of the song in the video was written and recorded to copyright provided music. The cost of using it is a single act or deed of goodwill with payment based on the honor system. If you want to pay money, donate to a worthy cause that builds dignity in others.



1 x 1 x 1 x 1

Every life matters,

Each and every one

1 x 1 x 1 x 1

Each one has a voice,

Each one make a noise



1 x 1 x 1 x 1

It’s the time for all to hear,

Make it loud and clear

We will live in love,

We will not die in fear

Let it be known,

Each one is not alone

1 x 1 x 1 x 1

You will not defeat us with your

Lies or your guns



We are 1 x 1 x 1 x 1

We won’t be divided,

by colour, race or nation We are

1 x 1 x 1 x 1

We never will bow down,

To the devil’s corporations

You will reap what you sow of your evil agenda

And we grow and we grow,

We will never surrender

And the time to tell the world is 11:11

We can sing together from the seas to the heavens

Together we on one day,

together on Sunday

Is the time to say it loud or

To pray it even louder

1 x 1 x 1 x 1



With thanks to all those self-sacrificing to help others physically, emotionally and spiritually in this time.