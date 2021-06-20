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(Mirror) Possible Link Between Jonestown Cult Deaths and Current Plandemic
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40 views • June 20, 2021
Thanks to InfoWars for this little gem.
Anyone who can remember the so-called 'suicides' involving 909 members of Jim Jones' Peoples Temple cult in Guyana on November 18, 1978 will probably know of these cult members as 'The Kool-Aid Drinkers', believing that the majority of the members willfully drank a poisonous mixture laced with cyanide.
Buckle up and watch this video and ask yourself, could this atrocity have been a beta test for the current 'plandemic' ?
Anyone who can remember the so-called 'suicides' involving 909 members of Jim Jones' Peoples Temple cult in Guyana on November 18, 1978 will probably know of these cult members as 'The Kool-Aid Drinkers', believing that the majority of the members willfully drank a poisonous mixture laced with cyanide.
Buckle up and watch this video and ask yourself, could this atrocity have been a beta test for the current 'plandemic' ?
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