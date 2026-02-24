© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Panem et Circenses — Bread and Circuses — A Cautionary Ballad
Two thousand years ago, the Roman poet Juvenal warned that a population fed and entertained would surrender its political power willingly. The arenas and games may have changed form; but the Circus has not.
The Colosseum now lives in the palm of your hand. Screens glow like torches. Crowds gather. Algorithms feed their hunger. Fame speaks louder than wisdom, and distraction becomes modern governance.
The Latin title invokes the ancient diagnosis. The Greek maxim — μηδὲν ἄγαν (“Nothing in excess”) — stands in quiet opposition to a culture engineered for over-consumption. Attention is harvested. Anger is monetized, and impotent digital engagement replaces physical action.
This is not nostalgia for the past. It is a warning about the present.
We did not evolve. We optimized.
And in optimizing… we may have forgotten restraint.
Welcome to the Modern Circus.
