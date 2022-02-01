FDA and Pfizer Are Hiding the Failure of Endpoint All-Cause Mortality of the COVID Vaccines

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01/29/2022 Edward Dowd, equity investment executive: FDA, who is supposed to be a trusted third party verification of pharmaceutical products, is colluding with Pfizer to hide the failure of endpoint all-cause mortality of the Covid vaccines, which means there were more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group. The big vaccine pharmas are going to collapse just like Enron.