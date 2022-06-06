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FrankenSkies (2017) Documentary
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111 views • June 06, 2022
Geoengineering Documentary
Self-proclaimed regime
Climate Change
Meteorologists Announce 12 New Cloud Classifications
Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Monsanto's Aluminum Risistant GMOs & Links to Dementia,
Air Pollution, Chemtrails, Electromagnetic Radiation & Links to Alzheimers, Dementia & Cancer
Normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system
CIA manipulation. climate engineering, frequency control
What we breath, eat and accept as normal is just a series of historical experiments on humanity shown in a timeline that starts before I was born.
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange
Highly recommend https://www.bitchute.com/channel/apocalypse_watchman/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dnV9Yu8FiPjv/
https://odysee.com/@MrE:c
Self-proclaimed regime
Climate Change
Meteorologists Announce 12 New Cloud Classifications
Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Monsanto's Aluminum Risistant GMOs & Links to Dementia,
Air Pollution, Chemtrails, Electromagnetic Radiation & Links to Alzheimers, Dementia & Cancer
Normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system
CIA manipulation. climate engineering, frequency control
What we breath, eat and accept as normal is just a series of historical experiments on humanity shown in a timeline that starts before I was born.
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange
Highly recommend https://www.bitchute.com/channel/apocalypse_watchman/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dnV9Yu8FiPjv/
https://odysee.com/@MrE:c
Keywords
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