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THE DHARMA AND THE JAB, BY AJAHN PUNNADHAMMO (MIRRORED)
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679 views • October 21, 2021
THE DHARMA AND THE JAB, BY AJAHN PUNNADHAMMO (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Brian Ruhe, The Brian Ruhe Show at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EGC5qwSKyweC/
Ajahn Punnadhammo is a Canadian Buddhist monk with 30 years seniority. He is with the Thai Forest tradition of Ajahn Chah and his Arrow River Hermitage is near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Here, he bravely bursts a bubble and says what needs to be said. Please do give your support to him. His centre's website is below.
--------------------------
Ajahn Punnadhammo
[email protected]
www.arrowriver.ca
Video copied with Ajahn Punnadhammo's permission.
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Brian Ruhe, The Brian Ruhe Show at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EGC5qwSKyweC/
Ajahn Punnadhammo is a Canadian Buddhist monk with 30 years seniority. He is with the Thai Forest tradition of Ajahn Chah and his Arrow River Hermitage is near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Here, he bravely bursts a bubble and says what needs to be said. Please do give your support to him. His centre's website is below.
--------------------------
Ajahn Punnadhammo
[email protected]
www.arrowriver.ca
Video copied with Ajahn Punnadhammo's permission.
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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