THE COST OF DISCIPLESHIP LUKE 9:37-62
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Published Yesterday |

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 9:37-62. The crowd probably included the other apostles. Mark says that some of the Jewish scribes were arguing with the apostles (Mark 9:14). There was great confusion. Luke notes that the boy was an ‘only son’. So it was with the widow of Nain (Luke 7:12). Jairus’ daughter, too, was his only child (Luke 8:42). Luke was a doctor, but he still said that a wicked demon had caused this illness. The apostles had received authority and power over demons when Jesus sent them out (Luke 9:1). But they failed here. Mark 9:28-29 says that they asked Jesus why they had failed. He told them that a difficult situation like this needed prayer and fasting Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christdemonsalmighty god

