THE COST OF DISCIPLESHIP LUKE 9:37-62

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 9:37-62. The crowd probably included the other apostles. Mark says that
some of the Jewish scribes were arguing with the apostles (Mark 9:14). There
was great confusion. Luke notes that the boy was an ‘only son’. So it was with
the widow of Nain (Luke 7:12). Jairus’ daughter, too, was his only child (Luke
8:42). Luke was a doctor, but he still said that a wicked demon had caused this
illness. The apostles had received authority and power over demons when Jesus
sent them out (Luke 9:1). But they failed here. Mark 9:28-29 says that they
asked Jesus why they had failed. He told them that a difficult situation like
this needed prayer and fasting
