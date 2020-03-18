© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the end of the World Coming?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • March 18, 2020
Hundreds of videos are going up claiming that Jesus will return, The Antichrist will be revealed, that The Mark of The Beast will begin and that a Tsunami will hit the U.S. all on such and such a date How ridiculous!
To the World, anyone who believes in Bible prophecy of any sort looks crazy, even if they are quite sane and rational in what they are saying, simply because the whole subject has become tainted by so many exaggerated and false predictions!
The Bible does contain valid prophecies; there is no need to make them up. This video is about getting together to prepare for The Mark of the Beast, The Antichrist and The Return of Jesus.
To read an article that deals with this subject, click on this link: http://goo.gl/Pu7Ou2
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: How it Begins
Album/source: Light
http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: Rick Clarke
Title: Childhood memories of winter
http://rickvanman.co.uk/
Artist: freestockmusic
Title: The lord of evil
https://www.freestockmusic.com/cinema...
Artist: juskiddink
Title: 101948__juskiddink__dry-thunder3.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/jusk...
To the World, anyone who believes in Bible prophecy of any sort looks crazy, even if they are quite sane and rational in what they are saying, simply because the whole subject has become tainted by so many exaggerated and false predictions!
The Bible does contain valid prophecies; there is no need to make them up. This video is about getting together to prepare for The Mark of the Beast, The Antichrist and The Return of Jesus.
To read an article that deals with this subject, click on this link: http://goo.gl/Pu7Ou2
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: How it Begins
Album/source: Light
http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: Rick Clarke
Title: Childhood memories of winter
http://rickvanman.co.uk/
Artist: freestockmusic
Title: The lord of evil
https://www.freestockmusic.com/cinema...
Artist: juskiddink
Title: 101948__juskiddink__dry-thunder3.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/jusk...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.