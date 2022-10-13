Russia Foils Attack Targeting TurkStream Pipeline On Russian Soil, Saboteurs Arrested

I'm sharing this video from DAHB007 on YT.

- The Interfax news agency cited a report from the Kremlin about a "foiled attack" on a major natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey called the TurkStream, according to Reuters. The Kremlin said several people were arrested Thursday during an attempt to sabotage the pipeline that links Russia to Turkey and Southern Europe. The pipeline has a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters per year and was launched in early 2020. "Certain forces … have already made an attempt on TurkStream. The saboteurs have been caught, and several people have been arrested. They wanted to blow it up. On our territory, on soil," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.


