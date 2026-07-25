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Can the socialist takeover of America be stopped? Jim Jordan and Jon Husted: LIVE
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Two of the most important figures in the US Congress right now are House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Senator Jon Husted. Ohio will be at the center of the battle in trying to hold off the rapidly declining Democrat party which is being overtaken by socialists and communists. What can be done, and what role can we play? We talk to both Ohio legislators on this very important episode.

Also: Who will fight for our veterans? Three Republican Reps joined with every House Democrat to stop the Taking Care of America's Veterans Act from even being given a floor vote. We discuss with Concerned Veterans for America's Adam Miller. Please share!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy