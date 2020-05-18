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VIDEO: Trump Says He's Not Mandating Vaccines
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4 views • May 18, 2020
Alex Jones presents video footage of President Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House where he clearly states that any COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandated to the American people, and in fact, therapeutic treatments will also be encouraged and financially supported by his administration.
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