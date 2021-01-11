The KOG Entrepreneur Show - Part 02

Legendary musician Allan Aguirre (Scaterd Few, Spy Glass Blue, Men As Trees Walking) joins Steven for Part 02 of an interview of his experiences as a Kingdom Entrepreneur. He is known historically as the founder of the original American Christian Punk Band in the 1980's, and was eventually given the title "The Godfather of Christian Punk". In this interview, he gives a bit of his background and experiences in life and the music industry which led him to eventually become an author.He currently has 3 books published; The Feasts Unlocked: A Practical Understanding of God's Holy Days (2018); This Thing Is Spiritual (2019); and Exodus to Ingathering Field Manual (2020). Each can be attributed to his journey of faith to understand what the Holy Scriptures actually say, versus what modern Christian culture portrays.There are many thought-provoking and controversial topics discussed in this two-part interview, that will be inspiring to music lovers, business leaders and Christians who want to make a difference in the world around them.Original Air-Date: December 27, 2020RESOURCEPatreon: Exodus ExpeditionTax-Deductible Donations: Modern DayPayPalTHE BOOKSSOCIAL MEDIAFaceBookInstagram