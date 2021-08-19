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STEW PETERS WITH DEANNA LORRAINE - REPORT: KIDS USHERED INTO STADIUM FOR JABS, POLICE MAKING ARRESTS
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150 views • August 19, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Australia is LOST - Report: Kids Ushered Into Stadium For Jabs, Police Making Arrests
Best-selling author, DeAnna Lorraine, joined Stew Peters to reveal the tyrannical measures being taken by police in Australia as the continent is on complete lockdown, and reports today show videos of an officer announcing that children will be taken, WITHOUT PARENTS, into a stadium to be inoculated (approximately 24,000 kids).
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
Australia is LOST - Report: Kids Ushered Into Stadium For Jabs, Police Making Arrests
Best-selling author, DeAnna Lorraine, joined Stew Peters to reveal the tyrannical measures being taken by police in Australia as the continent is on complete lockdown, and reports today show videos of an officer announcing that children will be taken, WITHOUT PARENTS, into a stadium to be inoculated (approximately 24,000 kids).
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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