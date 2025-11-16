BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 11/16/2025
16 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.  Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Some of the challenges Americans face today can be traced back to President Obama. Epstein is dominating the conversation again--is there anything new to see? Are human beings currently experiencing a simulation of reality? Let's talk about the Simulacra. Trump is suing the BBC for that deceptive edit. Did you know they were funded by USAID?

And apparently the UK has stopped sharing info with America because they don't like Trump's foreign policy. And when it's all said and done, fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Read Your Enemies

https://x.com/i/status/1985396375970894276


Miriam Adelson’s entire Casino Empire is located in China.

https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1989028360052240687


The Epstein puzzle is being solved in real time.

https://x.com/i/status/1988793724860776804


Steve Bannon Thinks Zohran Mamdani Is a Genius. It’s Not a Feint.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/11/opinion/mamdani-election-strategy-democrats.html

Keywords
trumpcomedyrussiahollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskepstein
