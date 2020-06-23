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Economic Collapse is Predicted in 2020
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82 views • June 23, 2020
If an economic collapse occurs, it would happen quickly. No one would predict it. The surprise factor is, itself, one of the causes of a collapse. The signs of imminent failure are difficult for most people to see.
Sign number one : Growing government debt: when an economy slows, the government usually steps in to help stimulate spending again, but with a high debt, the government might not be able to make that injection.
Sign number two : The Stock markets trading at all-time highs . investors are taking more risk on the market, markets continue to trade higher meaning investments are bull-market driven and not research-based which could lead to a stock market bubble.
Sign number Three : The Unemployment rate , eligible worker, retirement, and student rates all identify trends in people not contributing to the economy and could slow down economic growth.
Sign number four : Unstable government: this boils down to the leader and government team in the decisions and actions that may affect the economy in various ways .
Sign number Five : Rising national debt . this means less consumer spending in the economy and more money spent on paying debt.
Although those five economic collapse red flags are present in any collapse, there are also other things we can do to be ahead of a financial collapse disaster. And that is to look at what the warning signs displayed by the people involved in it all, America’s elite Wall Street executives and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.
https://www.mydailyinformer.com/economic-collapse-is-predicted-in-2020-massive-78-u-s-depopulation/
Sign number one : Growing government debt: when an economy slows, the government usually steps in to help stimulate spending again, but with a high debt, the government might not be able to make that injection.
Sign number two : The Stock markets trading at all-time highs . investors are taking more risk on the market, markets continue to trade higher meaning investments are bull-market driven and not research-based which could lead to a stock market bubble.
Sign number Three : The Unemployment rate , eligible worker, retirement, and student rates all identify trends in people not contributing to the economy and could slow down economic growth.
Sign number four : Unstable government: this boils down to the leader and government team in the decisions and actions that may affect the economy in various ways .
Sign number Five : Rising national debt . this means less consumer spending in the economy and more money spent on paying debt.
Although those five economic collapse red flags are present in any collapse, there are also other things we can do to be ahead of a financial collapse disaster. And that is to look at what the warning signs displayed by the people involved in it all, America’s elite Wall Street executives and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.
https://www.mydailyinformer.com/economic-collapse-is-predicted-in-2020-massive-78-u-s-depopulation/
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