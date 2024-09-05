Cancer! Truth, Lies and Steps to Naturally Heal with Dr. Diana Wright, ND

This week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show is titled "Cancer! Truth, Lies, and Steps to Naturally Heal" featuring Dr. Diana Wright, ND. Dr. Ardis is joined by Dr. Diana Wright, a naturopathic doctor who specializes in helping patients naturally heal and extend their lives after a cancer diagnosis. Dr. Wright shares her personal experience with cancer, including how she was misdiagnosed 47 times before finally receiving the correct diagnosis. Together, they dive deep into the misconceptions surrounding conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, and discuss natural approaches to healing and managing cancer. If you or a loved one have been affected by cancer, this episode is a must-watch for gaining insights into alternative treatment options and understanding the importance of a holistic approach to health.





Find out more about Dr. Diana Wright https://dianawrightnd.com/