⚡ Documentary - THE HIDDEN 400 YEARS, 1626 TO 2026

ancient Israel was afflicted in Egypt for 400 years. is there a 400 years in the last days to parallel what took place back then. if they was in bondage for 400 years and then the first exodus happens, then it makes sense that we have another 400 years before the second exodus begins. this video is going to show exactly where we are in 2026 in light of biblical prophecy. much more is going on than meets the eye. this video is a must see especially in light of Trump talking about the Abraham peace accords during memorial Day weekend. We are closer than we think to sudden destruction.





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