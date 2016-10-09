© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6yrs ago The Evils Of War Llewellyn Rockwell 9-10-16 Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
https://www.c-span.org/video/?415088-2/ron-paul-discusses-us-foreign-policy
September 10, 2016 | Part Of RON PAUL INSITUTE FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy and Libertarian Principles, Part 1
Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) was among the speakers at the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity’s first symposium on foreign policy. He talked about his efforts to introduce and pass laws supportive of libertarian principles, as well as those lawmakers who he worked with to do so. Later speakers discussed ways to restrict powers of the federal government, their opposition to U.S. military actions abroad, and their support for a return to a gold standard for U.S. fiscal policy.
Llewellyn Rockwell Mises Institute