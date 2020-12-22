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BREAKING - Patrick Byrne Recounts Explosive Oval Office Meeting. Calls Out Cipollone.
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124 views • December 22, 2020
Patrick Byrnes exposes the volatile meeting that took place in the Oval Office with President Trump and several of the his advisors. Patrick was in 4 1/2 hour meeting with attorney Sydney Powell and Lt. General Flynn, and was stunned at how disrespectful the advisors were towards the president. He reported that the president is being betrayed from within; and that general counsel, Cipollone, leaked lies to the New York Times about what happened in that meeting.
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