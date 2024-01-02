Create New Account
Torta strudel di mele - sugar free
Dino Tinelli
Per preparare la pasta occorre:

250 gr ricotta

40 gr olio extravergine oliva

400 gr farina tipo 2

14o gr acqua

5 gr baking


Per il ripieno:

1 Kg mele golden tagliate a cubetti

70 gr uvetta

Cannella

Bacca di vaniglia

Buccia di limone 


Cuocere a 180°C per 25/30 minuti


Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html

