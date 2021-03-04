BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking | Available Now!
mh4bright
mh4bright
306 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • March 04, 2021
MASSIVE FREE GIVEAWAY WITH NEW DOCUMENTARY HERE: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/produ...

STREAM NOW ON AMAZON! https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detai...

Silent Cry on IMDb! https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13140978/

PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW ON AMAZON AND IMDB!

You can rent or purchase Silent Cry (just the film without any of the bonus materials offered through SkyWatchTV Store) on Amazon (link above), and please, LEAVE A REVIEW, every good review greatly helps convince Amazon to suggest this movie to all of its users, which has enormous potential in reaching the world about ending child sex trafficking. Leaving a review is a small thing you can do that can have a massive impact. Please leave a review for the film at the link above.

NOTE! ALL PROFITS FROM "SILENT CRY" GOES TO HELP ABUSED CHILDREN IN THEIR RECOVERY!

In episode two of the SPECIAL FOUR WEEK INVESTIGATION into child sex-trafficking, Christian worship artist Ilonka Deaton details the years she was caught in sexual slavery, constantly raped and trafficked by a trusted associate starting at age 12. "At 12 years old my life got a price tag attached to it. I won a singing competition like 'American Idol' but a smaller version ... and a year into my first contract my music manager raped me, and then kept me for 5 years." WATCH FULL EPISODE #2 NOW!
Keywords
childrenabuseevilangelchristjesusslavetraffickingchildsexslaveryspiritfallenepsteinwatcher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates Warns of &#8220;Grim&#8221; Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Bill Gates Warns of “Grim” Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Chase Codewell
Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Chase Codewell
EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

Edison Reed
Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Lance D Johnson
Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Douglas Harrington
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy