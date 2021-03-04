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Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking | Available Now!
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171 views • March 04, 2021
MASSIVE FREE GIVEAWAY WITH NEW DOCUMENTARY HERE: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/produ...
STREAM NOW ON AMAZON! https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detai...
Silent Cry on IMDb! https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13140978/
PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW ON AMAZON AND IMDB!
You can rent or purchase Silent Cry (just the film without any of the bonus materials offered through SkyWatchTV Store) on Amazon (link above), and please, LEAVE A REVIEW, every good review greatly helps convince Amazon to suggest this movie to all of its users, which has enormous potential in reaching the world about ending child sex trafficking. Leaving a review is a small thing you can do that can have a massive impact. Please leave a review for the film at the link above.
NOTE! ALL PROFITS FROM "SILENT CRY" GOES TO HELP ABUSED CHILDREN IN THEIR RECOVERY!
In episode two of the SPECIAL FOUR WEEK INVESTIGATION into child sex-trafficking, Christian worship artist Ilonka Deaton details the years she was caught in sexual slavery, constantly raped and trafficked by a trusted associate starting at age 12. "At 12 years old my life got a price tag attached to it. I won a singing competition like 'American Idol' but a smaller version ... and a year into my first contract my music manager raped me, and then kept me for 5 years." WATCH FULL EPISODE #2 NOW!
STREAM NOW ON AMAZON! https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detai...
Silent Cry on IMDb! https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13140978/
PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW ON AMAZON AND IMDB!
You can rent or purchase Silent Cry (just the film without any of the bonus materials offered through SkyWatchTV Store) on Amazon (link above), and please, LEAVE A REVIEW, every good review greatly helps convince Amazon to suggest this movie to all of its users, which has enormous potential in reaching the world about ending child sex trafficking. Leaving a review is a small thing you can do that can have a massive impact. Please leave a review for the film at the link above.
NOTE! ALL PROFITS FROM "SILENT CRY" GOES TO HELP ABUSED CHILDREN IN THEIR RECOVERY!
In episode two of the SPECIAL FOUR WEEK INVESTIGATION into child sex-trafficking, Christian worship artist Ilonka Deaton details the years she was caught in sexual slavery, constantly raped and trafficked by a trusted associate starting at age 12. "At 12 years old my life got a price tag attached to it. I won a singing competition like 'American Idol' but a smaller version ... and a year into my first contract my music manager raped me, and then kept me for 5 years." WATCH FULL EPISODE #2 NOW!
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