Ukraine nuclear plant attack prompts U.N. call for access

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Reuters
Aug 8, 2022 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of Europe's largest atomic plant at the weekend.
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