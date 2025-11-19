Dominant & Sheltered

They left orbits in their own messaging universe, disconnected from anything that might challenge them.

Affirmation is all they find.

It doesn’t stop them from coming at us hard because there is no one there to say no.

They have no idea what’s going on in the world.

Their arrogance protects them from having to try.

The bubble gives them everything they need except reality.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (18 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6385283829112