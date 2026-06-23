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Outlaw Podcast - Lynne Scott Haggerman Interview (June 22, 2026)
Outlaw Podcast
Outlaw Podcast
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Started in 2015 as Outlaw Radio by American Broadcasting School alumni, "Bad Billy" Painter, Chris Master, and Derek Stark. Now Outlaw Podcast and still hosted by Bad Billy. Completely 100% uncensored and unpussified talk about politics and entertainment. Catch the show live Monday evenings at 7:00 PM Eastern standard time/4:00 PM Pacific standard time on Patriots' Soapbox. You can also listen to the older archives of Outlaw Radio by going to https://outlawradioabs.podbean.com. You can also leave your feedback by calling our feedback line at (208) 957-7016 and it will be played on the show. Positive and negative feedback will be replied to during the show.


Patriots' Soapbox

https://linktr.ee/patriotssoapbox


HOST

”Bad Billy” Painter - The Bearded Patriots

https://thebeardedpatriots.com


SPECIAL GUEST

Lynne Scott Haggerman

https://www.lynnehaggerman.com

https://qgrit.org

https://x.com/LynneSHaggerman

https://liveyounger.com/LifeandMoreLife


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Keywords
libertypatriots soapboxthe bearded patriotsoutlaw podcastlynne scott haggerman
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