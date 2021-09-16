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9/16/2021 The Pete Santilli Show: Pete Santilli Ft. Deb Jordan
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547 views • September 16, 2021
Pete Santilli mentions his interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis & the revelations he were reveled. Dr Ardis explains how life threatening remdesivir is to people under the care of the medical field. Ventilators for covid patients are causing more harm then good, Nicki Minaj's Vaccine comments result in censorship, and more on the The Pete Santilli Show. Visit The Pete Santilli Show website: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
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