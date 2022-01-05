© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STEVEN D KELLEY - The ex CIA/NSA Contractor, Whistle Blower - Boundless Authenticity Podcast - Interview #5 by Jehan Sattaur, 010222
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • January 05, 2022
Steven D Kelley Interview, TRUTH THE ULTIMATE CONSPIRACY #5 - Jehan Sattaur, 010222, from BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P72Xre0YXLpW/
On this episode of the Boundless Authenticity Podcast I talk with Steven D Kelley - an ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, inventor, activist for truth, healer, psychic and author of the books Lasers, Cavers and Magic as well as Cities Under The Plain: The True Story of One Man's Journey through science, magic, and the CIA to understand the world in the 21st Century. You can listen to Steven D Kelley.
Join Steven D Kelley's Telegram group ! - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
"We are on the verge of world wide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure. I have declared myself the #1 enemy of all Government, yet these very same powers have no power to stop me." - Steven D Kelley - #OccupyTheGetty
--
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content, research and mission. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family so that it doesn't have to be returned, or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P72Xre0YXLpW/
On this episode of the Boundless Authenticity Podcast I talk with Steven D Kelley - an ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, inventor, activist for truth, healer, psychic and author of the books Lasers, Cavers and Magic as well as Cities Under The Plain: The True Story of One Man's Journey through science, magic, and the CIA to understand the world in the 21st Century. You can listen to Steven D Kelley.
Join Steven D Kelley's Telegram group ! - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
"We are on the verge of world wide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure. I have declared myself the #1 enemy of all Government, yet these very same powers have no power to stop me." - Steven D Kelley - #OccupyTheGetty
--
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content, research and mission. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family so that it doesn't have to be returned, or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.