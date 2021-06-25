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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1354 - The Drake Diner slayings - Retrospective on the community
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51 views • June 25, 2021
White pushed his way into the Drake Diner restaurant and grabbed Cara by the neck, causing her to scream. He shot Cara in the face with a .44 magnum in front of shocked patrons, killing her instantly. He then shot Tim in the head, before taking less than $500 from the register and fleeing.
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