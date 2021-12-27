Put Your Life in Jesus' Hands / The devil comes to kill, steal and destroy

Luke 15:7-10

King James Version

7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.



8 Either what woman having ten pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it?



9 And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbours together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost.



10 Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.