What on Earth is Happening - Folge 005 Deutsch

What on Earth is Happening - Folge #005
Themen der Folge:
Zusammenfassung des End the Fed Marsches, Magie vs. Hexerei, Doppelspaltexperiment in der Quantenmechanik, WILLE vs. Wille, Opposition (im Widerspruch zu sich selbst), Non-Dualismus, Alchemie, Naturrecht
Telegram:
t.me/roter_lotus
