What on Earth is Happening - Folge 005 Deutsch
Published 18 hours ago

What on Earth is Happening - Folge #005

Themen der Folge:
Zusammenfassung des End the Fed Marsches, Magie vs. Hexerei, Doppelspaltexperiment in der Quantenmechanik, WILLE vs. Wille, Opposition (im Widerspruch zu sich selbst), Non-Dualismus, Alchemie, Naturrecht

Telegram:
t.me/roter_lotus

Keywords
what on earth is happeningwoeihwhat on earth is happening deutschwhat on earth is happening germanwoeih deutschwoeih german

