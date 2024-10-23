"We demonstrate responsibility not just in words, but in action." - Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We demonstrate responsibility not just in words, but in action."
President Putin addresses the BRICS delegations.
Adding:
The Kazan Declaration, Main Points:
➡️Importance of expanding cooperation based on common interests and further strengthening strategic partnerships.
➡️National positions regarding the situation in Ukraine and around it.
➡️ Expressed concern over the negative impact of illegal sanctions on the global economy.
➡️Calling for more active participation of the least developed countries, especially from Africa, in global processes.
➡️Welcomed the significant interest of Global South countries in the association.
➡️Noted proposals for mediation to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue.
➡️Expressed concern over the escalation of violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, calling for a ceasefire.
➡️Confirmed commitment to multilateralism and maintaining the central role of the UN in the international system.
➡️Emphasized the importance of continuing to implement the economic partnership strategy until 2025 across all areas.
➡️Confirmed support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Security Council, to enhance its representativeness.
➡️Welcomed the use of national currencies for financial transactions between association countries and their trading partners.
➡️Opposed unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of combating climate change.
➡️Condemned attacks on UN personnel, threats to their safety, and called on Israel to immediately cease such actions.
➡️Welcomed the establishment of a transitional presidential council in Haiti and the creation of an electoral council to resolve the crisis.
➡️Confirmed the decision on measures to support WTO reform.
➡️Called for reform of the Bretton Woods institutions to reflect the representation of developing countries.