"We demonstrate responsibility not just in words, but in action." - Putin

"We demonstrate responsibility not just in words, but in action."

President Putin addresses the BRICS delegations.

Adding:

The Kazan Declaration, Main Points:

➡️Importance of expanding cooperation based on common interests and further strengthening strategic partnerships.

➡️National positions regarding the situation in Ukraine and around it.

➡️ Expressed concern over the negative impact of illegal sanctions on the global economy.

➡️Calling for more active participation of the least developed countries, especially from Africa, in global processes.

➡️Welcomed the significant interest of Global South countries in the association.

➡️Noted proposals for mediation to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue.

➡️Expressed concern over the escalation of violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, calling for a ceasefire.

➡️Confirmed commitment to multilateralism and maintaining the central role of the UN in the international system.

➡️Emphasized the importance of continuing to implement the economic partnership strategy until 2025 across all areas.

➡️Confirmed support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Security Council, to enhance its representativeness.

➡️Welcomed the use of national currencies for financial transactions between association countries and their trading partners.

➡️Opposed unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of combating climate change.

➡️Condemned attacks on UN personnel, threats to their safety, and called on Israel to immediately cease such actions.

➡️Welcomed the establishment of a transitional presidential council in Haiti and the creation of an electoral council to resolve the crisis.

➡️Confirmed the decision on measures to support WTO reform.

➡️Called for reform of the Bretton Woods institutions to reflect the representation of developing countries.