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Satanic Music in Christian Worship Services Pt 1 FOR CHRISTIANS ONLY
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98 views • September 13, 2019
Identifying bad or unGodly music offered for use in Christian churches or even already being used in professing Christian churches IS NOT DIFFICULT. Where is our spiritual discernment? This is Part 1 in the Series Satanic Music in Christ's Worship Series
Here are 3 or 4 quick tips for identifying bad music from Christian use. This issue is very important with the rise of the New Age cult and the Emergent Church (same cult). Christian music must reflect the worship of the One True God Jesus, ALONE. OT names of God are fine. But, He alone is worthy and must be the subject and object of worship.
Here are 3 or 4 quick tips for identifying bad music from Christian use. This issue is very important with the rise of the New Age cult and the Emergent Church (same cult). Christian music must reflect the worship of the One True God Jesus, ALONE. OT names of God are fine. But, He alone is worthy and must be the subject and object of worship.
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