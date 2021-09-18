Ask These Questions Before Getting The Jab

by The Jeff Dornik Show | September 17, 2020freedomfirstnetwork.comDescription:Clay Clark, host of the Thrivetime Show and emcee of the ReAwaken America Tour, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the five things that every American needs to do to in light of current events. However, before we get to that, we first have to understand what’s going on with the COVID-19 injections. Clay shares the three questions that every man, woman and child must ask before taking The Jab: 1) who made the shot? 2) Why are they pushing the shot? 3) What are in the shots?🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The Jeff Dornik Show is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday