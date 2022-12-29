Trump disclosed details about the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in his Sept 11, 2001 interview

In a phone interview with WWOR/UPN News exactly on September 11, 2001, Donald Trump disclosed details about the structural integrity of the World Trade Center based on the 1993 terrorist bombing that occurred on February 26, 1993, in one of the World Trade Center building's parking lot basements, 8 years and 7 months before the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks. Six people died in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center parking garage bombing, and over one thousand people were injured.





On September 11, 2001, the male news anchor made a statement about Donald and then asked him the following question: "Donald, you're probably the best-known builder, particularly of great buildings in the city. There's a great deal of questions about whether or not the damage and the great deal of destruction of the buildings were caused by the airplanes, by architectural defect or possibly by bombs or aftershocks. Do you have any thoughts on that?”





Trump replied: "Well, it wasn't an architectural defect. You know the World Trade Center was always known as a very, very strong building. Don't forget, that took a big bomb in the basement. Now the basement is the most vulnerable place because that's your foundation, and it withstood that. And I got to see that area after three or four days after it took place because one of my structural engineers actually took me for a tour. Because he did the building and I said, I can't believe it. The building was standing solid and half of the columns were blown out. And so, this was an unbelievably powerful building. If you know anything about structure, it was one of the first buildings ever built from the outside. The steel, the reason the World Trade Center had such narrow windows is that in between all the windows you had the steel on the outside. There's steel on the outside of the building. That's why when I first looked, and you had big heavy I-beams. When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it because there was a hole in the steel. And this is steel that. Do you remember the width of the windows in the World Trade Center, folks? I think you would know, if you were ever up there, they were quite narrow, and in between was this heavy steel. And that's when I said, how could a plane, even a 767 or a 747 or whatever it might have been. How could it possibly go through the steel? I just happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously. Cause I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall." — Donald Trump





(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/60RuXCV71ic

Donald Trump Predicted Large-Scale Terror Attack Before 9/11 In 2000 | Morning Joe |; Published by MSNBC; YouTube; Date published: October 20, 2015; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.





Source 2: https://youtu.be/VqQu2oD3-dU

Sights, sounds of 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Published by Eyewitness News ABC7NY; YouTube; Date published: 1993; Date posted: February 21, 2018; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/PcKlPhFIE7w

Donald Trump Calls Into WWOR/UPN 9 News on 9/11; FOX 5 News New York; Published by FOX 5 News New York; YouTube; Published video date: September 11, 2001; Reposted video date: September 12, 2016; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.