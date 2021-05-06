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6/05/2021 -- Large M5.2 Earthquake + Swarm strikes Southern California Salton Sea Volcano as warned
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1160 views • June 05, 2021
The warning for M5.0+ activity at Salton Sea California was issued yesterday June 4, 2021 after two M5.9 earthquakes struck off the coast of Oregon. See the warning here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvbE_...
Today, June 5, 2021 the expected M5.0+ earthquake and swarm struck directly at Salton Sea Calipatria California.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Today, June 5, 2021 the expected M5.0+ earthquake and swarm struck directly at Salton Sea Calipatria California.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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