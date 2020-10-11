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Maine Sen. Susan Collins fighting to retain U.S. Senate seat
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23 views • October 11, 2020
Suspense is growing over which party will take control of the Senate come November, as there are a number of Republicans up for reelection. One America's Stephanie Myers takes a look at one of those races.
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