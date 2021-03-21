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BHAGWAN/OSHO secret teaching was giving up the own will and learning the lesson of YES
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52 views • March 21, 2021
The secret of the true work of BHAGWAN/OSHO is finally revealed. It was always about giving up one's own will. BHAGWAN/OSHO created situations for those who really wanted to learn to say yes to life unconditionally. It was always only about surrendering fully to life, making oneself available to life. At no time was it about enlightenment and all the other stuff.
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