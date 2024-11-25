The Other World

Everyone is familiar with the natural world. Unfortunately, we are born into it. By the time we have grown old and wise enough to realize this world is a hodge podge of contradictions and irresolvable paradoxes, we are immune to the prospect of their being a perfect system. Like a mistreated housewife we have become inured to the cruelty. Beatings are the natural condition, and it is the gentle and tender supplication that is considered the anomaly. There is another world, but we need to realize, we do not deserve this cruel and malevolent system. We deserve better, we have a right to this other world.