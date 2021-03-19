PreRoll Sales Surge Nationwide

Pre-rolls have become the second-fastest-growing product category, with pre-roll sales increasing by 47% from $640M in 2019 to $941M in 2020. In 2020, pre-rolls had a 10% category market share by total sales, up from 9.5% in 2019, according to Headset.Why have they performed so well?:1) A good way for consumers to experiment with flower strains2) Smaller joints are gaining popularity3) Easy to use for new entrants to the marketAt Belushi’s Farm in southern Oregon, founder Jim Belushi said pre-rolls make up about 35% of his company’s revenue. “Since the pandemic, our joint sales have jumped almost 22% since this time last year,” he added. According to Belushi, the company rolled a quarter of a million joints in 2020.Show Notes:Sales of cannabis pre-rolls up nearly 50% in 2020 despite pandemicIsraeli 'smokable cannabis toothpick' startup smashes crowdfunding goalHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 678 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.