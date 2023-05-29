Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/deadly-myocarditis-clusters-in-infants-is-the-covid-vaccine-to-blame/
A recent unprecedented surge of deadly myocarditis in babies in England and Wales has been linked to enterovirus which is generally mild in infants. Del walks through mechanisms of the COVID-19 vaccines designed specifically to suppress toll-like receptors and why we should be looking into the possibility of this technology inadvertently turning once mild viruses into killers.
#Enterovirus #mRNAVaccines #Myocarditis
